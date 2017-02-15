One Story Inc. is an award-winning, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit literary publisher committed to supporting the art form of the short story and the authors who write them—through One Story, One Teen Story, education, community, and mentorship.
CURRENT ISSUES
ONE STORY
Issue #223 “In the Neighborhood”
by Jess Rafalko
ONE TEEN STORY
Issue #48 “Tres Amores”
by Lukas Tallent
CLASSES, NEWS, & EVENTS
- Apply for our In-Person Workshop with Ann Napolitano — January 18th - February 15th, 2017
- We’re seeking interns to work in our Brooklyn office this spring. Check out the listing and apply here.
- Patrick Ryan will take the helm as editor-in-chief of One Story, and Hannah Tinti will become executive editor. Read her letter about this change.
- Starting in 2017, One Teen Story will only publish work by writers ages 13-19. Read about this and more changes to OTS on our blog.
- One Teen Story editor Patrick Ryan creates hand-crafted introduction videos for each issue of the magazine. Watch the latest, and consider giving One Teen Story to a teen reader in your life.
- Congratulations to One Story contributors Clare Beams and Cote Smith, whose books were long-listed for the 2017 PEN/ Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Fiction!